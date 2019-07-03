Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board trustee dies suddenly
The trustee representing Belleville and Thurlow for the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board died on Monday.
Michael Rush, 55, died in the early hours of July 2. A school board spokesperson said his cause of death is currently unknown.
Rush had just begun his time as a trustee: he was elected for the first time in the October 2018 municipal election.
According to a school board news release, Rush was elected to serve as chair of the operations and finance committee and to be a member of the program and human resources and executive committees.
He also served on various other committees over the last several months while working on the board.
He is survived by his parents, who were long-time employees with HPEDSB, and a sister.
The board says they will determine how to fill the vacancy in the coming weeks.
