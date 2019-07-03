OPP in Ottawa slap drivers with 200 tickets over Canada Day weekend

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they slapped drivers on Ottawa highways with 200 tickets over the Canada Day weekend.

Seventeen of those 200 charges, which were laid between Friday, June 28 and Monday, July 1, involved commuters who allegedly failed to slow down and move over as they passed an emergency vehicle with its lights flashing.

That offence typically comes with a $490 fine, according to a news release from the OPP’s Ottawa detachment on Wednesday.

In those situations, highway laws require vehicles to slow down and change lanes if it’s safe to do so, provincial police said.