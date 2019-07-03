Winnipegger caught with meth, cocaine, open liquor, weapons at Ontario traffic stop

A Winnipeg man faces a long list of charges after an Ontario traffic stop Friday night.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the town of Sioux Lookout pulled over a vehicle as part of a general patrol, and found that the driver was suspended.

Further investigation unveiled open alcohol containers, a loaded handgun with ammunition, a brass knuckle knife, a butterfly knife, three ounces of cocaine, 2.29 grams of meth, and over $9,000 in cash.

OPP said the driver refused to provide a breath sample.

Winnipegger Richard Sumner, 35, is facing more than a dozen alcohol, weapons, drug and traffic charges, and is being held in custody pending his next court appearance Wednesday in Thunder Bay.

