Peel police capture cows that escaped from Brampton farm

Peel police officers were kept busy Tuesday night as they searched for three cows that escaped from a Brampton farm.

Police said officers received reports around 10 p.m. of a couch in the roadway near Clarkway Drive and Mayfield Road, but arrived to discover that it was not a couch and was, in fact, a cow.

At 10:30 p.m., police tweeted, “Animal control enroute to help us moooove them along.”

About 45 minutes later, police tweeted a short video of officers using spotlights to keep an eye on the cows in a field as they tried to wrangle them.

Police added that there were two adults and a calf.

A police spokesperson told Global News that as of around 12:40 a.m. — nearly three hours after the initial call — one of the cows remained outstanding.

However, all of them have since been captured and brought back to their owners, the spokesperson said.

– This is definitely a first for me pic.twitter.com/QacH0DwzGl — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) July 3, 2019