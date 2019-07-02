Fire
July 2, 2019

Bungalow severely damaged after northwest Calgary fire

By Online Journalist  Global News

Crews responded to a bungalow fire on Berkley Crescent N.W. in Calgary on Tuesday before 4:30 p.m.

No one was hurt but a home was heavily damaged after a fire in northwest Calgary on Tuesday.

Crews responded to 911 calls describing flames and thick black smoke billowing from a bungalow on Berkley Crescent N.W. before 4:30 p.m.

One person left the house before firefighters arrived and was later assessed by EMS for minor injuries. Neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution, the Calgary Fire Department said.

“Firefighters assessed the air in those homes to ensure it was clear of smoke and carbon monoxide prior to letting residents back in,” a CFD news release said.

The fire department said the home was severely damaged. It’s unknown if the house had working smoke detectors, the CFD said.

The origin and cause of the blaze are under investigation.

