Bay Area trains cease stopping at San Bruno station amid mall shooting reports
Trains operating as part of Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) have ceased their stops at San Bruno station amid reports of a shooting at the city’s Tanforan Mall.
The BART system tweeted that there was a station closure at San Bruno due to police activity, just after 4 p.m. PT.
The transit authority later confirmed it had received reports about a shooting at Tanforan mall, just outside the station.
The station was closed and trains were directed not to stop there as a precaution.
Trains were, however, continuing to operate outside San Bruno.
Police have advised people to “please stay out of the Tanforan area.”
They said they were on the scene investigating a shooting.
