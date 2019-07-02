Traffic
July 2, 2019 7:18 pm

Overturned flatdeck trailer blocking traffic along Highway 97 in Kelowna

By Online Journalist  Global News

A view of the overturned trailer along Highway 97 and Airport Way in Kelowna.

Photo: Jason Pharis
An overturned flatdeck trailer has impacted traffic along Highway 97 near Kelowna International Airport.

The overturned trailer and its load, a curbing machine which was being hauled by a semi, was in the southbound lanes of Highway 97 at Airport Way.

One caller said traffic was being rerouted along Old Vernon Road.

