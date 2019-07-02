Overturned flatdeck trailer blocking traffic along Highway 97 in Kelowna
An overturned flatdeck trailer has impacted traffic along Highway 97 near Kelowna International Airport.
The overturned trailer and its load, a curbing machine which was being hauled by a semi, was in the southbound lanes of Highway 97 at Airport Way.
One caller said traffic was being rerouted along Old Vernon Road.
