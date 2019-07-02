Overturned flatdeck trailer blocking traffic along Highway 97 in Kelowna

An overturned flatdeck trailer has impacted traffic along Highway 97 near Kelowna International Airport.

going nowhere fast near Kelowna airport on Highway 97? Curbing truck being hauled on trailer failed to make turn. Crane on scene to help cleanup. #Kelowna #traffic #hwy97 Photo: Jason Pharis

The overturned trailer and its load, a curbing machine which was being hauled by a semi, was in the southbound lanes of Highway 97 at Airport Way.

One caller said traffic was being rerouted along Old Vernon Road.