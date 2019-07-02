Cannabis
July 2, 2019 5:45 pm

Penticton pot shop job fair a popular event

By Global News

Do you live in the South Okanagan? Would you like a job working for the B.C. government? Are you proficient when it comes to pot?If so, then you may be interested to know that the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) is hiring for its Penticton location.

A A

Do you live in the South Okanagan? Would you like a job working for the B.C. government? Are you proficient when it comes to pot?

WATCH (July 1, 2019):The Okanagan’s first legal cannabis shop opens on Canada Day

If so, then you may be interested to know that the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) is hiring for its Penticton location.

WATCH (October 17, 2018): B.C.’s first pot shop opens for business in Kamloops

Global News’ Travis Lowe spoke to Kevin Satterfield, retail operations director for the BCLDB cannabis division, to find out more and what the BCLDB is looking for when it comes to new employees.

WATCH (December 7, 2018): Downtown Penticton businesses disagree with City plan to ban cannabis shops on Main Street
Report an error
BC
BCLDB
BCLDB cannabis
Cannabis
Marijuana
Okanagan
penticton
pot
Recreational pot
south okanagan

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.