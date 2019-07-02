Victims forced to work in Winnipeg sex trade, say police

Winnipeg police arrested three men over the weekend as part of an investigation into the city’s sex trade.

Police said the case began in April when they were alerted to a woman who was being threatened and forced to work in the sex trade.

The Counter Exploitation Unit’s investigation unearthed two more victims, who told police they were promised money, housing, clothing and other amenities.

Police said the suspects were advertising the victims online as escorts who would provide sexual services, and would arrange for customers to meet the women at hostels throughout the city.

The women were allegedly given cocaine on multiple occasions, and told police they felt threatened to do what the suspects demanded.

On Saturday, police arrested two of the suspects.

Bego Muhmutovic, 19, has been charged with two counts of procuring a person to provide sexual services, uttering threats, and material benefit from sexual services.

Ali Noaman Jaljal Zangana, 20, faces three counts of procuring a person to provide sexual services, administering a noxious thing with intent, three counts of material benefit from sexual services, advertising sexual services, uttering threats, failing to comply with conditions, and attempting to obstruct justice.

A third man, 19-year-old Yahya Ahmed Yahya, is also facing charges of procuring a person to provide sexual services and material benefit from sexual services.

All three have been detained.

Police said they’re concerned there are other victims out there, and that the three men may have rented facilities throughout the city. Anyone with information is asked to call the Counter Exploitation Unit at 204-986-3464 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

