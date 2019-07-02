Canada
Section of Ontario Street to close for 2 weekends this summer to create new public space

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kingston will be creating a pedestrian-friendly space on Ontario Street in front of city hall this summer.

Alexandra Mazur/CKWS
The City of Kingston is launching a new project that will shut down Ontario Street in front of city hall for two weekends this summer.

The initiative is called “Ontario Street: A vibrant spaces project” and is meant to transform the portion of Ontario Street in front of city hall into a pedestrian-friendly public space.

The idea is to promote the city’s waterfront and Confederation Park and to provide a space for community engagement for two weekends in the summer.

The first road closure will take place from Friday, July 12 at 6 p.m. until Sunday, July 14. Space will include recreation and leisure activities.

The second closure will be from Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. to Aug. 11, and cultural activities will also be set up for people to enjoy.

The city will also be installing temporary seating space in front of city hall, which will be available in July and stay in place throughout the summer.

