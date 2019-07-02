Environment Canada warns of heavy rain in London region

It may be a very wet Tuesday for London and the surrounding area.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of possible heavy rain for London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, as well as eastern and western Middlesex counties.

The region is expected to see showers and possible thunderstorms late Tuesday morning and early into the afternoon.

The potential precipitation may lead to heavy rainfall, between 20 to 40 millimetres with some isolated areas receiving more.

The national weather agency says more showers or thunderstorms may follow in the late afternoon and early evening on Tuesday.