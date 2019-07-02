Fentanyl

More
Crime
July 2, 2019 9:04 am
Updated: July 2, 2019 9:06 am

Man charged with possession of fentanyl and meth: Hamilton police

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  Global News
A call to police by a "concerned citizen" led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man on charges of fentanyl and methamphetamine possession.

A man is facing a slew of charges after a drug bust in the city, police say.

According to authorities, a “concerned citizen” called the police from a laundromat near Barton and Wentworth streets at around 8 p.m. Monday after allegedly seeing a couple using illegal drugs.

Police arrived and arrested the man.

The 25-year-old man was charged with drug offences including possession after he was allegedly found with fentanyl, purple fentanyl, meth, drug paraphernalia and cash.

