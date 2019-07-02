Man charged with possession of fentanyl and meth: Hamilton police

A man is facing a slew of charges after a drug bust in the city, police say.

According to authorities, a “concerned citizen” called the police from a laundromat near Barton and Wentworth streets at around 8 p.m. Monday after allegedly seeing a couple using illegal drugs.

READ MORE: Hamilton police charge 4 people with heroin and fentanyl possession

Police arrived and arrested the man.

The 25-year-old man was charged with drug offences including possession after he was allegedly found with fentanyl, purple fentanyl, meth, drug paraphernalia and cash.