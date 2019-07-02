Man charged with possession of fentanyl and meth: Hamilton police
A A
A man is facing a slew of charges after a drug bust in the city, police say.
According to authorities, a “concerned citizen” called the police from a laundromat near Barton and Wentworth streets at around 8 p.m. Monday after allegedly seeing a couple using illegal drugs.
READ MORE: Hamilton police charge 4 people with heroin and fentanyl possession
Police arrived and arrested the man.
The 25-year-old man was charged with drug offences including possession after he was allegedly found with fentanyl, purple fentanyl, meth, drug paraphernalia and cash.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.