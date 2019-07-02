Fire
July 2, 2019 8:01 am
Updated: July 2, 2019 8:05 am

Montreal police investigate triplex fire in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

By Editorial Assistant  Global News

A fire broke out on Monday night in a residential building in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a 911 call was placed for a five-alarm fire in a triplex on Lajeunesse Street near Émile-Journault Avenue, police said.

The fire was controlled by firefighters and one person was treated for smoke-related injuries on site. There were no other reported injuries.

The damages to the building are extensive, according to officials.

The case was transferred to Montreal police as the cause of the fire is still unknown.

