Canada Day celebrations in Halifax take place on Citadel Hill

Halifax celebrated Canada Day with a traditional 21-gun salute on Monday afternoon.

A crowd gathered in the rain to watch as the canon blasts atop Citadel Hill echoed over the city like thunder.

Spectators from all over the world were in attendance and people speaking Italian, Spanish and French could be heard.

Jihan Estrella and Jeno Rigor, her husband recently immigrated from Philippines stand in the crowd.

The pair moved to Canada a month ago from Manila for Rigor’s work.

Rigor says that despite the Halifax weather being colder, living in Canada has improved their lives.