Canada Day Google Doodle shows Bay of Fundy’s Hopewell Rocks

Google is marking Canada Day with a doodle that highlights one of Canada’s natural wonders, the Hopewell Rocks.

The New Brunswick landmark is located on the coast of the Bay of Fundy, which sees the highest tides in the world twice every day.

The drawing, featured on the search engine’s home page in Canada only, was created by artist Lydia Nichols.

It shows the famous sandstone formations during high tide. During low tide, visitors can walk on the ocean floor.

Google has incorporated a Canadian theme into its logo many times to celebrate Canada’s birthday.

Previous designs have featured the Northern Lights, Canada’s cultural mosaic, the Mounties, a beaver and the Canadian flag.