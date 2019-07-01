Leafs swing six-player deal with Ottawa

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have sent defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and forwards Connor Brown and Michael Carcone to the Ottawa Senators for defencemen Cody Ceci and Ben Harpur and forward Aaron Luchuk.

The Leafs also collected Columbus’ third-round selection in the 2020 draft, which Ottawa had previously acquired.

Toronto has been searching for some salary cap relief as it looks to re-sign star forward Mitch Marner.

Zaitsev has five years left on a US$31.5-million, seven-year contract.

He was due a $3-million signing bonus Monday.