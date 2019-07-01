Canada Day Quiz: Test your True White North knowledge

Canada Day has arrived, the annual day where we all celebrate our shared home.

Being Canadian means taking pride in where you live, and that includes knowing a thing or two about the country’s past and present.

Immigrants who wish to become Canadian citizens — like the ones taking their Oath of Citizenship at a ceremony in Vancouver this morning — have to pass a citizenship test that quizzes them on that knowledge.

READ MORE: Canada Day celebrations in Metro Vancouver: what you need to know

But would the average Canadian do any better?

We’ve taken some questions from a sample citizenship test provided by the Richmond Public Library to see how well you know the true north strong and free.

Take a run through our quiz below, or take the full sample test here.

Questions courtesy of Richmond Public Library