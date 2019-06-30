Attempted carjacking in Penticton leads to manhunt, arrests in Summerland

A quiet Summerland residential neighbourhood became a flurry of police activity on Sunday morning as police manhunt ensued for two people accused of attempting to carjack a vehicle in Penticton.

Wayne Lock, who lives near Solly Road and Fisher Close Road, said he heard the RCMP helicopter hovering over his home around 8:30 a.m.

“I took a walk down to see what was going on and, sure enough, there seemed to be a car vacated at the end of this block and the police dogs were in the truck and they were searching for, it sounded like a couple of armed robbers,” he said.

An officer on scene said a woman reported that two people attempted to steal her vehicle in Penticton Sunday morning but were unsuccessful.

The suspects fled to Summerland and ditched the PT Cruiser they were driving at the end of a road in the bushes before fleeing on foot.

Witnesses report an RCMP helicopter, police dogs and spike belts were deployed in an attempt to nab the alleged carjackers. Lock was told two people were taken into custody.

“It doesn’t happen much is Summerland so it is pretty amazing to see anything like that here,” he said.

“It’s good to know that we have that kind of protection in the local area so it makes me feel a little more comfortable to know that we have someone looking out for us.”

The officer on scene said the PT Cruiser was also reported stolen. The back windows were visibly smashed.

Global Okanagan has reached out to the Penticton RCMP detachment for more information.

On June 20, Okanagan Falls elementary school was placed under a “hold and secure” as officers searched for two people accused of carjacking a vehicle in Penticton.

A woman had reported that a man threatened her with pepper spray and stole her vehicle as she attempted to park in a parking lot on Westminster Avenue West.

The suspects ditched the victim’s vehicle in OK Falls and were tracked down by police. Both men were taken into custody. It’s unknown if the two incidents are linked.