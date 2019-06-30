London Police seek witnesses following fatal collision that killed cyclist

London Police are seeking witnesses who may have further information on the fatal vehicle collision that resulted in the death of a cyclist.

Officers say they responded to a collision on Thursday night just before 10:30 p.m. between a car and a cyclist at Hamilton Road and East Street.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police say one witness is believed to have been driving a black or dark-coloured SUV-style vehicle, and the driver had to swerve or change lanes to avoid the cyclist.

The investigation is ongoing by the Traffic Management Unit.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the London Police Service Traffic Management Office at (519)-661-5680.