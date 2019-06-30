Edmonton show offers a chance to trade for special D-Day coin

An Edmonton store is inviting residents this weekend to make a trade for a special coin.

In partnership with the Royal Canadian Mint, West Edmonton Coin and Stamp is hosting an exchange show Sunday and Monday outside their shop in West Edmonton Mall.

“What will be happening is anyone can bring in some standard change and we will exchange it for face value for the new commemorative toonie, which has been launched in celebration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day,” said the store’s Marketing Co-ordinator Tim Hanson.

Nearly 150,000 Allied troops, including 14,000 Canadians, invaded Normandy on June 6th, 1944, seeking to end four years of German occupation.

The toonie, which features three soldiers peeking over the top of their vessel, is quite a rare piece.

“It is in circulation, but there’s a limited number,” said Hanson. “I think it’s pretty important, a big part of our national heritage and history.”

The show takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday and from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Canada Day Monday.