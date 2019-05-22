Global News at 5 Edmonton May 22 2019 7:20pm 03:43 Edmonton author Don Levers on meaningful D-Day trip A local historian and author is on a heartfelt mission. He’s heading to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion in June. Don Levers’ father was part of the battle on the beach. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5304925/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5304925/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?