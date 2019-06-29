Canada
June 29, 2019

In Photos: Edmonton’s Sand on Whyte Festival takes over Old Strathcona

Sand on Whyte 2019

Global News
The beach has arrived on Whyte Avenue in the form of sand sculptures.

There are seven creations on display all portraying different ‘feelings,’ the theme of this year’s Sand on Whyte Festival.

The sand carvings were created by two Canadian sand carving artists and explore several different emotions including love, joy, pride, hope, fear, stress and vanity.

Professional sand carving artists Peter Vogelaar from Winlaw, B.C. and Guy-Olivier Deveau from Quebec City use sand from the Burnco Plant near Wabamun to create the carvings.

The festival runs between June 28th and July 7th at the corner of Whyte Avenue and Gateway Blvd.

Festival admission is by donation only, with all proceeds going towards the artists.

