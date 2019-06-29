In Photos: Edmonton’s Sand on Whyte Festival takes over Old Strathcona

The beach has arrived on Whyte Avenue in the form of sand sculptures.

There are seven creations on display all portraying different ‘feelings,’ the theme of this year’s Sand on Whyte Festival.

READ MORE: Mystery deepens into identity of Good Samaritan in Whyte Avenue arson spree

The sand carvings were created by two Canadian sand carving artists and explore several different emotions including love, joy, pride, hope, fear, stress and vanity.

Professional sand carving artists Peter Vogelaar from Winlaw, B.C. and Guy-Olivier Deveau from Quebec City use sand from the Burnco Plant near Wabamun to create the carvings.

WATCH: (July 2015) Sand on Whyte festival in Old Strathcona

The festival runs between June 28th and July 7th at the corner of Whyte Avenue and Gateway Blvd.

Festival admission is by donation only, with all proceeds going towards the artists.