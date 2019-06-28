Family of 18-year-old Mississauga man wants answers after fatal industrial accident

Clutching a stuffed animal, a keepsake that was given to her by a priest at St. Michael’s Hospital, Dorothy Buczel says it’s too late for her son Vadim who died from injuries suffered in an industrial accident, but worries about other parents.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of work that you do. If there’s someone that is supposed to supervise you, please ask them to be beside you. If not please don’t do it. Because it can happen what happened to my son.”

On Tuesday morning, 18-year-old Vadim Buczel was electrocuted at a condominium under construction on Queen’s Wharf Road near Front and Bathurst St. Vadim was rushed to St Michael’s hospital unconscious and with no vital signs. His family says he never regained consciousness was taken off life support Thursday. His injuries were so severe, none of his organs could be saved.

The ministry of Labour tells Global News they are now investigating the incident. Vadim was working for a company called Nord Electric as an apprentice electrician and was reportedly injured while working on an exit sign in a hallway. His family says the company told them Vadim’s supervisor left him alone working on a ladder for a short time when the accident happened.

“The guy was supposed to be with him. He left him. He didn’t hear when he fell off the ladder. We don’t know how long he’s been laying there without oxygen. Without vital signs. And that may be the cause that he’s actually not here with us today,” said Dorothy Buczel.

Buczel said her son, who only graduated from a three-month electrician training program at Skilled Trades College in December 2018, should have been supervised.

The victim’s girlfriend, Brandy Alvarez, says Vadim was passionate about becoming an electrician but only had six months of apprenticeship under his belt. Alvarez says it would take about five years for Vadim to get his licence.

“I want to know exactly what time they left him alone and when they came back. No one wants to say anything,” said Alvarez.

The family described Vadim as responsible and organized and never thought he was unsafe at work.

Vadim’s father died suddenly in January at the age of 43. Vadim’s funeral will be held next week.

