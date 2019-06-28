demilitarized zone
June 28, 2019 7:12 pm
Updated: June 28, 2019 7:13 pm

Trump offers to meet Kim Jong Un at Korean border to ‘say hello’

By Staff Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would like to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on the border of North and South Korea.

“After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!” Trump said on Twitter.

