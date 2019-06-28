Calgary’s annual Christmastime Festival of Lights cancelled for 2019

Calgary’s Festival of Lights at Confederation Park Golf Course is no more after the Lions Festival of Lights Society said Friday it’s been cancelled for this year.

According to a letter to the mayor and Councillor Sean Chu, access issues are to blame for the cancellation.

“As we have not been able to resolve, with Greg Shymanski and Gregory Steinraths, the future access issues relating to the seasonal light display… we have no alternative but to cancel the 2019 Lions Festival of Lights display,” society president Otto J. Silzer said in the letter.

“It may be permanently shut down unless we can get reasonable access to the golf course,” Silzer told Global News on Friday afternoon.

“We need to have earlier access than Nov. 7, which is what the parks department is proposing, and we need to be able to have the display up [earlier].”

Silzer added that the expectation is to have the entire display taken down by March 7, which, depending on the amount of snow or possibility of chinooks, presents a challenge for tear-down.

“We could have two feet of snow still at March 7, or if we do get a chinook before then, then we have a soft surface,” he said, adding that taking ENMAX trucks onto the field when the ground is soft could cause irreparable damage to the course.

Silzer said the difference is a matter of a couple of weeks as crews would like to get into the course soon after Thanksgiving.

The festival is a free display that’s run for 32 consecutive years at Christmastime, according to the society. Silzer said as many as 3,000 people have come to the opening nights of the festival in past years.

He added that people not only take in the display itself, but enjoy tobogganing and skiing in the park as well during the festival.

“We are sure that the citizens of Calgary will be very disappointed,” Silzer said. “Not to have this totally-volunteer display to brighten their spirits, while enduring many so hardships, including increased city taxes, is devastating.”

Silzer went on to thank the many volunteers who have supported the light festival since 1987.

“We do wish the outcome could have been otherwise.”

Global News has reached out to the City of Calgary as well as Shymanski and Steinraths for comment.