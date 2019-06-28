Tossed cigarette likely the cause of Guelph bench fire

Guelph police are reminding the community to be careful when tossing cigarette butts after a bench went up in flames on Thursday night.

The fire department was called out to the bench on a walking trail in the downtown area.

The small blaze was put out quickly.

READ MORE: OPP investigating cattle truck rollover near Arthur

Police said a small pile of dried leaves under the bench caught fire and a discarded cigarette is the likely cause.

No injuries were reported.

Police are urging residents to dispose of cigarette butts in designated places.