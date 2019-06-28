Canada
June 28, 2019 1:00 pm

Tossed cigarette likely the cause of Guelph bench fire

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Police say a cigarette butt is the likely cause of a bench fire in downtown Guelph.

Matt Carty / CJOY News
A A

Guelph police are reminding the community to be careful when tossing cigarette butts after a bench went up in flames on Thursday night.

The fire department was called out to the bench on a walking trail in the downtown area.

The small blaze was put out quickly.

READ MORE: OPP investigating cattle truck rollover near Arthur

Police said a small pile of dried leaves under the bench caught fire and a discarded cigarette is the likely cause.

No injuries were reported.

Police are urging residents to dispose of cigarette butts in designated places.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bench fire
cigarette fire
downtown guelph fire
Guelph
Guelph bench fire
Guelph cigarette fire
guelph fire
guelph Fire Department

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.