Tossed cigarette likely the cause of Guelph bench fire
Guelph police are reminding the community to be careful when tossing cigarette butts after a bench went up in flames on Thursday night.
The fire department was called out to the bench on a walking trail in the downtown area.
The small blaze was put out quickly.
Police said a small pile of dried leaves under the bench caught fire and a discarded cigarette is the likely cause.
No injuries were reported.
Police are urging residents to dispose of cigarette butts in designated places.
