Walmart in Kingston evacuated, say police
Kingston police have confirmed that the Walmart in Kingston was evacuated Friday morning.
Several people took to social media on Friday saying the store had been evacuated. Some speculated that a threat had been made to the store, but Kingston police say there is no threat to public safety.
READ MORE: Residents displaced from downtown Kingston condo building still waiting to return
Kingston police are currently at the scene investigating but would not comment on the cause of the evacuation.
“We are asking that people refrain from attending the Walmart lot, which is already blocked off by police, until advised otherwise,” said Const. Ash Gutheinz, media officer with Kingston police.
More information to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.