Walmart in Kingston evacuated, say police

Kingston police have confirmed that the Walmart in Kingston was evacuated Friday morning.

Several people took to social media on Friday saying the store had been evacuated. Some speculated that a threat had been made to the store, but Kingston police say there is no threat to public safety.

Kingston Walmart just evacuated the building… cause unclear #ygk — Tim Renneberg (@Rev_Tim) June 28, 2019

Kingston police are currently at the scene investigating but would not comment on the cause of the evacuation.

Walmart is currently closed due to a ongoing police investigation. All persons are requested to remain away from the area. — Cst Richard Hough (@kp_trafficcop) June 28, 2019

“We are asking that people refrain from attending the Walmart lot, which is already blocked off by police, until advised otherwise,” said Const. Ash Gutheinz, media officer with Kingston police.

More information to come.