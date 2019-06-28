Murney puts the horsepower in the Kingston Police Service

Her name is Murney, named after one of the historic Martello towers in the Limestone City and she’s an important member of the Kingston Police Service. In fact, she helps provide some of the horsepower that drives the department in the busy summer months.

The 10-year-old Percheron thoroughbred actually came from Wolfe Island. The horse has been with the police service for four years and Const. Sarah Groenewegen has been her partner for three.

“The purpose of the mounted unit is high-visibility policing,” Groenewegen said. “We’re very approachable and we bridge that gap between the police and the community. We are mainly public relations here in Kingston, however, I do enforcement such as traffic and I do answer calls.”

MORE: Calgary police welcome new horse to the service

And if pushed, the two will respond. Groenewegen says a few years ago they were at Queen’s homecoming when they had to chase someone who actually slapped the horse and the two ultimately made an arrest.

Kingston Police has had a mounted unit for nearly 20 years now and, in fact, it’s one of just three across the province. As for the duo, Groenewegen says there’s a strong bond between horse and rider.

“You get to know a horse when you’re on them for six hours, riding them in stressful situations,” she said. “So, I can definitely tell what she’s thinking and how she’s reading people and yes there’s that partnership, she respects me and I respect her.”

MORE: Downtown Kingston business owners call upon Horse Cop

When it comes to animals, the Kingston mounted unit includes three horses. The service also employs three dogs.