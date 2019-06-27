Woman charged with assault after spitting in someone’s face: OPP

A dispute over a dog led to a woman spitting in someone else’s face in Quinte West, OPP say.

On Wednesday morning, OPP were called to Hannah Park Dog Park on McGill Street in the city of Quinte West due to a report of a verbal disagreement over an aggressive dog.

READ MORE: Toronto woman charged after spitting on passenger on Hamilton bus: police

Police say a woman spat in someone’s face during the dispute.

OPP arrested the 45-year-old woman and charged her with assault.

The woman is set to appear at a Belleville court on July 18 to face the charge.