RCMP cruiser hit by car near Inkster and Route 90

A Stonewall RCMP officer is recovering after a car hit his cruiser while he was en route to a call.

Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, the officer was headed to a high-priority call in the Rural Municipality of Woodlands, with his lights and sirens activated.

While crossing heading north at the intersection of Inkster Boulevard and Route 90, the cruiser was hit on the rear passenger side by a westbound car.

READ MORE: Police car stolen at Headingley gas bar, leads Winnipeg cops on early-morning chase

Police said a third car was involved in the crash but didn’t come in contact with the cruiser.

Both the woman driving the westbound car and, later, the RCMP officer were treated at hospital for minor injuries.

Winnipeg police, including a traffic analyst, are investigating the crash.

WATCH: Two vehicle collision on south perimeter closes westbound lanes