Max Wright, beloved ‘ALF’ dad, dies at 75

Max Wright, the actor who played Willie Tanner on the 1980s sitcom ALF, died Wednesday in Hermosa Beach, Calif. He was 75.

Wright’s son Ben confirmed the news of his father’s passing to the Hollywood Reporter but did not provide any details.

Wright made his Broadway debut in 1968 in The Great White Hope, and he received a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Play in 1998 for his role as Pavel Lebedev, chairman of the local council, in Ivanov.

READ MORE: Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman tears up in first interview since wife Beth’s death — ‘It came really unexpected’

Wright was also Rachel’s boss Terry during the first two seasons of Friends when she worked as a waitress at the coffee house Central Perk.

He banned Phoebe from playing live music for customers at the coffee house.

Wright’s character was replaced as the manager of Central Perk when Gunther, played by James Michael Taylor, took over.

READ MORE: Beth Chapman dead — ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star dies of cancer at 51

He also appeared on Cheers, Murder, She Wrote, Mad About You, Buffalo Bill, All That Jazz and The Drew Carey Show.

After news of Wright’s passing spread, fans and friends took to Twitter to express their condolences.

RIP Max Wright – A hilarious and talented actor. Sad news to hear of his passing. Who will keep ALF in check now? — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 27, 2019

RIP MAX WRIGHT — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 27, 2019

R,I.P. #MaxWright I had the privilege of working with and admiring this wonderful actor when I was but a pup — Jonathan Frakes (@jonathansfrakes) June 27, 2019

Part of my childhood was spent watching him in ALF and a small role in The Shadow. A dedicated actor. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/IqIRxLoqeo — Tyler Habiger (@rthabiger) June 27, 2019

RIP Max Wright pic.twitter.com/vD57Ina46G — Mike Red (@MikeRed23577711) June 27, 2019

Rest in peace, Max Wright ❤ pic.twitter.com/KWU2xfgRpJ — Amy (@amylopan) June 26, 2019

RIP Max Wright. He was like the male Mrs Garret and if Blair was an alien who ate cats and drank Ecto Cooler. pic.twitter.com/s0R8eBNEkj — HorrorMovieBBQ.com (@HorrorMovieBBQ) June 26, 2019

R.I.P. Max Wright (1943-2019). He was an American actor, best known for his role as 'Willie Tanner' on the sitcom "ALF" (1986-90). Goodbye, Max. #RIP pic.twitter.com/AJfBzplUVW — ❤ Huggable BradHound ❤🐶💣🌻 (@BradHound) June 27, 2019

RIP Max Wright (Willi Tanner) 😥 Oh, noooo!

I really liked him in the TV series Alf. #ALF pic.twitter.com/X0ZS14W1ZU — Nancy (@sweetnancy90) June 27, 2019

Wright is survived by his two children, Ben and Daisy.