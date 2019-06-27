Kingston man charged with forcible confinement in Peterborough

A Kingston man is facing charges, including forcible confinement, following a Wednesday night incident, police say.

Peterborough police say that around 11:45 p.m., officers were called to a local residence for reports of a domestic incident. Police say a man allegedly assaulted a woman and prevented her from leaving the residence.

Police allege that when another man attempted to intervene, the accused also assaulted him.

The 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, assault and failure to comply with the conditions of an undertaking.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later on Thursday.

The named of the accused was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim, police said.

