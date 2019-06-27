Canada Day 2019: What’s open and closed in Guelph

Canada Day falls on a Monday for the first time in six years, giving Canadians a proper July long weekend for the country’s 152nd birthday.

Several businesses in Guelph will be closing their doors, and there will be plenty of service reductions around town.

READ MORE: Guelph Humane Society reminding owners not to leave pets in cars this summer

What follows is a list of what residents can expect on July 1.

Food and drink

Many grocery stores will be closed on Monday, but Market Fresh in downtown Guelph will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed for the day, but the local breweries will be welcoming patrons in.

READ MORE: Guelph brewers offering free bus tours this summer

Wellington Brewery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Royal City Brewing is open and serving pizza from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fixed Gear Brewing is open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Shopping

Stone Road Mall and the Walmart locations in the north and south ends will be closed for Canada Day.

Rexall locations — including their pharmacies — on Eramosa Road and Woolwich Street will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

READ MORE: ‘A great 42 years’ — Guelph’s Norm Jary Golf Tournament to end this year

The Shoppers Drug Mart on Eramosa Road will be open until midnight.

There are many shops around town that are open as well, but customers should call ahead to confirm hours.

Banks will also be closed on Monday.

City-run facilities and services

There will not be waste pickup on Monday, and collection will be pushed forward one day for the rest of the week.

All recreation centres and arenas will be closed for the day, while the Evergreen Seniors Community Centre is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for rentals only.

The Guelph Civic Museum and McCrae House will be closed, along with all library branches.

READ MORE: Guelph, Wellington County win $10M prize in Smart Cities Canada Challenge

City hall offices will be closed, along with the parks and forestry office, waste resource innovation centre and operations office.

The Riverside Park amusement rides, including the carousel and miniature train, will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Keeping cool

The temperature is expected to soar on the holiday Monday, with Environment Canada forecasting a sunny day with a high of 27 C.

There are plenty of options around town to beat the heat.

READ MORE: 4 murals selected for Guelph’s Wilson Street revitalization project

Wading pools around town will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Lyon Leisure Pool is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Splash pads will be running between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The Market Square water feature will be running from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Public transit

Guelph Transit buses will be running on a special statutory holiday schedule with staggered hourly service from 9:15 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be additional hourly trips provided between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Regular bus fares apply, but there will be a free fireworks shuttle between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

More information can be found on the city’s website.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday service schedule on Monday.

#Free fireworks shuttle on #CanadaDay! Leave the car behind and take in the fireworks display at #Guelph's Riverside Park by hopping on board the @guelphtransit fireworks shuttle. Departs GCS at 8:45 and 9:15 pm and Riverside Park between 10 and 11 pm. https://t.co/83ahM8F6XH pic.twitter.com/yNrLfeFNWL — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) June 24, 2019