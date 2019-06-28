Bob Layton: Have a safe long weekend!

On this Canada Day long weekend, the highways will be packed.

Vehicles will be loaded, and so may be some motorists. Most RCMP officers will not have the vacation off.

Because it’s the first holiday of summer, some may be tempted to take a holiday from their common sense and indulge in some texting to the people they are heading out to see. Looking over at the GPS can be just as distracting.

What about all your camping gear? Does your vehicle hold it all safety, or are you sacrificing window or mirror space to get it all in?

Are you looking as far down the road as possible, hoping to slow down to the speed limit if you see a police car? What if they’re monitoring you from the air?

I know you know all of this, but there will be those who try to cram too much celebrating into one long weekend, and we in the newsroom take no pleasure in announcing the names of those whose lives end or are changed forever, especially through no fault of their own.

Have a safe Canada Day.

Next time, I’d like to be talking with you, and not about you.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.