Porter Airlines online outage now resolved, flights resume Thursday

Porter Airlines, based out of Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport, says the online outage that affected its systems has now been resolved as of early Thursday morning.

On Wednesday evening, the airline said that a U.S. telecom outage was impacting its website, as well as passenger processing and booking and changing reservations.

Passengers travelling across the border were not able to be checked in, resulting in significant delays, the airport said. Passengers on domestic flights could still be checked in, Billy Bishop had tweeted yesterday.

On Thursday at around 5:30 a.m., Porter Airlines had tweeted that the telecom outage had been resolved and that passengers will be able to re-book on flights as soon as possible based on availability. The airline also said passengers needing to cancel travel as a direct result of the system issue will be provided full refunds which can be processed at a later date.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working diligently to get you on your way as soon as possible,” said Porter Airlines in a tweet.

— With files from Kerri Breen.

