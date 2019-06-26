Porter Airlines experiencing online outage; delays and cancellations expected

Porter Airlines says some flights may be delayed or cancelled due to an outage affecting its online systems.

The airline, which is based at Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport, said Wednesday evening that a U.S. telecom outage is impacting its website, as well as passenger processing and reservations.

1/2 There is a telecom outage in the U.S. affecting all areas of our website, passenger processing and reservation systems. We are unable to make bookings / change flights at this time. pic.twitter.com/NddqYJ5AV6 — Porter Airlines (@porterairlines) June 26, 2019

A spokesperson for the short-haul airline said in a statement that while flight delays and cancellations are expected, some flights are still operating.

Billy Bishop airport tweeted around 6 p.m. that passengers on domestic flights can still be checked in, though there will be delays.

Passengers travelling across the border cannot be checked in, so delays are expected to be significant, the airport said.

Porter apologized for the delays and said that passengers will be transported as quickly as possible.

1/2 June 26: Due to a U.S.-based network outage, @PorterAirlines is unable to check-in passengers for trans-border flights. Trans-border passengers can expect significant delays. Please contact @PorterAirlines for additional information: https://t.co/4d2d5I5lkf — Billy Bishop Airport (@BBishopAirport) June 26, 2019

2/2 Domestic passengers are still able to be checked in manually, but they can expect delays. Please contact @PorterAirlines for additional information: https://t.co/4d2d5I5lkf — Billy Bishop Airport (@BBishopAirport) June 26, 2019

