Porter Airlines experiencing online outage; delays and cancellations expected
Porter Airlines says some flights may be delayed or cancelled due to an outage affecting its online systems.
The airline, which is based at Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport, said Wednesday evening that a U.S. telecom outage is impacting its website, as well as passenger processing and reservations.
A spokesperson for the short-haul airline said in a statement that while flight delays and cancellations are expected, some flights are still operating.
Billy Bishop airport tweeted around 6 p.m. that passengers on domestic flights can still be checked in, though there will be delays.
Passengers travelling across the border cannot be checked in, so delays are expected to be significant, the airport said.
Porter apologized for the delays and said that passengers will be transported as quickly as possible.
