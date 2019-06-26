Northumberland OPP probing reports of damaged mailboxes in Alnwick-Haldimand Township
Northumberland OPP are investigating after a series of mailboxes were damaged in Alnwick-Haldimand Township early Wednesday.
Police say several mailboxes along Hoskin Road were reported damaged. The stretch of road is 12 kilometres northeast of Cobourg.
Police say witnesses reported seeing a young man with light-coloured hair who was brandishing a baseball bat around 5 a.m. They reportedly told police he was jumping into a white pickup truck that had an orange-coloured company logo on the doors. The vehicle was last seen travelling northbound on Hoskin Road, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers either at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.
