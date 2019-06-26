‘More work left to be done’: Ralph Goodale makes another run for Parliament Hill

Ralph Goodale put rumours to rest as he announced his re-election during a campaign launch Tuesday night.

Goodale has represented Regina-Wascana for 26 years, since first being elected in the riding in 1993.

READ MORE: Goodale pledges $1M to UN extremism fund but mum on forcing content removal

Despite major accomplishments to the Saskatchewan economy, like the creation of protein superclusters, removing U.S. tariffs and mulit-million dollar investments in technology and innovation, Goodale said his job isn’t done yet.

“There’s a lot more work left to be done and I’m very glad to have the opportunity to do that,” Goodale said.

Thank you Regina for your terrific support at the launch of my re-election campaign tonight. Huge crowd! pic.twitter.com/dlxqNRjcmy — Ralph Goodale (@RalphGoodale) June 26, 2019

Goodale said he’s been focusing on water in the Prairies for the last three decades. He added infrastructure improvements are crucial to Saskatchewan and upgrades need to be made as part of the Liberals’ $180 billion infrastructure investment over the next 10 years.

“We could, for example, link Lake Diefenbaker with the Qu’Appelle Valley, expand irrigation in Saskatchewan by several orders of magnitude, and probably add a minimum of five per cent to the Saskatchewan GDP,” Goodale said. That would bring four to five thousand jobs.”

READ MORE: Water Security Agency unveils $43.6M in Saskatchewan water infrastructure projects

Goodale currently serves as the federal public safety and emergency preparedness minister. He was first elected to Parliament as the MP for the Assiniboia constituency in 1974, when he was 24 years old. Goodale turned to provincial politics in the 1980s, becoming the leader of the provincial Liberal Party. He was elected to the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly in 1986.

In 1993, Goodale was elected the MP of Regina-Wascana. He has served the riding ever since.

The federal election is scheduled for Oct. 21.

WATCH (May 17, 2019): Ralph Goodale cuts ribbon at CN gallery of Royal Saskatchewan Museum