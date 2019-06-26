Saturday Night will be all right for the Winnipeg Ice in 2019-20

The Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League have released their 2019-20 regular season schedule, and Saturday night hockey will reign supreme for the team’s first season in Winnipeg after relocating from Cranbrook, B.C. earlier this year.

Fifteen of the Ice’s 34 home games at Wayne Fleming Arena on the U of M campus will be played on Saturdays, beginning with the home opener on Sept. 21 versus the provincial rival Brandon Wheat Kings.

That will also be the first of four “back to back – home and home series” between the two Manitoba teams with Brandon also visiting Winnipeg on Nov. 30 – Dec. 17 in the final game before the Christmas break, and Dec. 28 and March 20 in the Ice home finale.

There will also be five games each on Fridays and Sundays, while Wednesday will be the second-most popular night on the Winnipeg schedule with a total of seven at mid-week.

