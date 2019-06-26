NRA shuts down production of NRATV

The National Rifle Association (NRA) is shutting down production of its online streaming network NRATV.

Andrew Arulanandam, a spokesman for the gun lobby, confirmed the news on Wednesday, telling CNN that the NRA will stop producing new content for its 24-hour live online channel.

According to the New York Times, NRATV may air past content but its hosts will no longer be featured in live programming.

The NRA also severed all business ties with its estranged advertising firm, Ackerman McQueen, which operated NRATV, reports the New York Times.

In a statement, NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre explained why the gun rights advocacy group was shutting down its online streaming network.

“Many members expressed concern about the messaging on NRATV becoming too far removed from our core mission: defending the Second Amendment,” LaPierre said.

“So, after careful consideration, I am announcing that starting today, we are undergoing a significant change in our communications strategy. We are no longer airing ‘live TV’ programming,” he said Wednesday.

The decision comes after the NRA and Ackerman McQueen, which have worked together since the 1980s, sued each other in late May.

The NRA said Ackerman McQueen had soiled its reputation and breached confidentiality agreements, while Ackerman McQueen maintained the NRA had damaged its business.

In a statement provided to the New York Times, Ackerman said it was “not surprised that the NRA is unwilling to honour its agreement to end our contract and our long-standing relationship in an orderly and amicable manner. When given the opportunity to do the right thing, the NRA once again has taken action that we believe is intended to harm our company even at the expense of the NRA itself…[we] will continue to fight against the NRA’s repeated violations of its agreement with our company with every legal remedy available to us.”

—With files from the Associated Press