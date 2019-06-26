Wait, There’s More podcast: The media and the Trump bump

U.S. President Donald Trump refers to the media as “fake news” and “the enemy of the people.”

Yet Trump and the media benefit from each other. Trump was elected after cable news covered his raucous campaign rallies, while newspapers, magazines and websites documented his every outrageous tweet.

Fake News is truly the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2019

Ratings and readership, meanwhile, initially soared as people followed it all in what became known as the Trump bump.

Yet things have changed lately. The appetite for Trump content is not what it used to be.

On Wednesday’s episode of Wait, There’s More, host Tamara Khandaker speaks with Neal Rothschild, a journalist with Axios, about the decline of the Trump bump. Jackson Proskow, Washington bureau chief for Global News, also previews the first Democratic debate.

