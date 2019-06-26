Reckless Neepawa driver’s social media video leads to $672 ticket
A social media video of a woman speeding through a residential Neepawa neighbourhood has earned the driver a ticket for careless driving.
The woman, 33, was dinged with a $672 ticket after Manitoba RCMP received multiple complaints about the video on Snapchat and Facebook.
That’s a heck of an expensive snap.
