Crime
June 26, 2019 1:37 pm

Reckless Neepawa driver’s social media video leads to $672 ticket

By Online Journalist  Global News

A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A social media video of a woman speeding through a residential Neepawa neighbourhood has earned the driver a ticket for careless driving.

The woman, 33, was dinged with a $672 ticket after Manitoba RCMP received multiple complaints about the video on Snapchat and Facebook.

That’s a heck of an expensive snap.

