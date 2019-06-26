Reckless Neepawa driver’s social media video leads to $672 ticket

A social media video of a woman speeding through a residential Neepawa neighbourhood has earned the driver a ticket for careless driving.

The woman, 33, was dinged with a $672 ticket after Manitoba RCMP received multiple complaints about the video on Snapchat and Facebook.

After receiving multiple complaints about this video posted to SnapChat & Facebook, #rcmpmb have charged a 33yo female & fined her $672, for driving carelessly through a residential neighbourhood in Neepawa. #noexcuses pic.twitter.com/1ALWygfxdC — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 26, 2019

That’s a heck of an expensive snap.

