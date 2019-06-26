Guelph police want to speak to man who reportedly approached a child

Guelph police say they are looking into a report of a child being approached by a man on Tuesday afternoon in the city’s east end.

It happened at around 4 p.m. in the area of Auden Road and Grange Street.

READ MORE: Burlington man dies after colliding with unoccupied transport truck in Erin

An 11-year-old boy told police he was walking home alone when he was approached by a van.

Police said the driver stopped, rolled down his window and motioned for him to come over. The boy continued to walk, went home and told an adult.

The van is described as a white work-style van. The driver was reportedly wearing a blue turban.

READ MORE: Child pornography charges laid against Guelph man

Police said they’d like to speak to this man, and anyone with information can contact the investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7253.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.