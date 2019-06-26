‘Stranger Things 3’: Cary Elwes, Dacre Montgomery on what’s to come

It sounds like things are about to get more intense, gorier and well… stranger in the upcoming Stranger Things 3.

It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Ind., and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand-new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew is on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms, hormones rage, complicating the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart.

Meanwhile, danger looms.

Dacre Montgomery is returning as lifeguard and troubled youth Billy Hargrove, and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride) joins the cast as the sketchy new mayor of Hawkins, Larry Kline.

Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz sat down with Elwes and Montgomery on a press tour in Toronto to discuss the upcoming season of Stranger Things, Elwes’ new character and the astounding ’80s depiction in the show.

Watch the interview in the video above.

‘Stranger Things 3’ will be available for streaming on all Netflix platforms on July 4.