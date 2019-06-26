Body found in RM of St. Andrews quarry
A missing man was found dead in a water quarry in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews on Monday night.
The man, 37, had been last seen with a group of people who were swimming in the gravel pits, and his body was discovered after a search by the RCMP’s search and rescue unit, as well as local emergency services and community volunteers.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy has been scheduled.
Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.
