June 25, 2019 9:14 pm

Interior B.C. celebrates Canada Day

By Global News
Canada’s 152nd birthday is fast approaching.

Here’s a list of celebrations going on in the interior:

Kelowna:
Prospera Place
Official Canada Day Ceremonies
Happy birthday Canada cake service – 1:00 p.m.
46th annual Kelowna Folkfest – 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
3rd annual Canada Day concert – Kelowna City Band

Waterfront Park
Taste of Canada – food fair featuring over 18 vendors

Made in Canada Marketplace – showcasing Canadian arts and crafts
Canada Day Bazaar – unique, local vendors
Community groups display
Canada Day at the Kelowna Art Gallery
Primera Projects Kid’s Zone – 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Century 21 Canada Day Fireworks – 10:30 p.m.

Jim Stuart Park
Coast Capital Savings Fun Zone – 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Visit festivalskelowna.com for more information on Kelowna’s Canada Day celebrations.

West Kelowna:
Westside Daze
Jim Wilson – 12:30 to 1:10 p.m.
Smitten Duo – 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Okanagan town crier introducing VIP’s, O Canada with Scott Burg, Celebrate Canada cake cutting – 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Boy Named Sue – 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.
Sista B – 5:15 to 6:00 p.m.
Leif David, magician – 6:00 to 6:45 p.m.
Soul FX – 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Visit westsidedaze.com for more information on West Kelowna’s Canada Day celebrations.

Vernon:
Polson Park
Dogopogo dog agility demonstration – 10:00 a.m.
O Canada 12:15 p.m.
Cake cutting ceremony and aircraft flyover – 12:30 p.m.
Kids bike parade – 12:30 p.m.
• Kin Beach
Fireworks – 10:30 p.m. (will move to 11 p.m. if conditions are too windy)

Penticton:
Gyro Park
Canada day celebrations – 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Visit penticton.ca for more information.

Salmon Arm:
Salmon Arm North Fairgrounds
Canada day children’s festival with 50 cent carnival games, one free ticket per child (plus a bonus if they’re wearing red), prizes and a free play area – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Canoe Beach
Fireworks – approx. 10:00 p.m.

Osoyoos:
Downtown
Pancake breakfast – 7:30 a.m.
Cherry fiesta parade with floats, dancers, a water fight and more – 11:00 a.m.
Live entertainment, children’s activities, food trucks, beer garden, pie eating and pit spit contests – throughout day
Fireworks, the largest display in Western Canada – approx. 10:00 p.m.

Lake Country:
Swallwell Park
Kids activities, model car races on gravity race track, stage performances – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Visit tourismkelowna.com for more on Lake Country’s Canada day celebrations.

Oliver:
Oliver Parks and Recreation
Free pancake breakfast, Canadian themed activities, bouncy castles, face painting and more – 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Visit Oliver Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page for more information.

Revelstoke:
QE Park
Bocce – 10:00 a.m.
Kids’ bicycle parade contest – 11:00 a.m.
Parade (through downtown) – 12:00 p.m.
Ceremony, flag raising and cake cutting – 1:00 p.m.
Kids fun zone – 1:00 p.m.
Bingo draw – 1:00 p.m.
Beer garden – 1:00 p.m.
Live music with the Timebenders – 2:00 p.m.

Visit revelstoke.ca for the complete listing of Canada day events.

Armstrong:
• Pancake breakfast – 8:00 to 10:30 a.m.
Welcome tent opens – 10:00 a.m.
Canada day colour party procession – 10:50 a.m.
Welcome and opening ceremonies at gazebo including national anthem, citizen of the year introduction, MP Mel Arnold, May Chris Pieper and singing of O Canada – 11:00 a.m.
Valley First Armstrong Canada day cake – 11:45 a.m.
Concessions open, free family fun zone, live entertainment and wagon rides – 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Closing ceremonies – 4:00 p.m.
Sunset Celebration in the Park including live music, entertainment and Mrs. Doubtfire on the big screen – 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit aschamber.com.

Enderby:
Belvedere Street
Canada day parade – 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Nakusp/Arrow Lakes:
Fire hall
Pancake breakfast – 7:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Broadway Street
Parade, caboose and plow tours – 11:00 a.m.
Opening ceremonies and cake cutting – 12:00 p.m.
Beer garden and bocce – 2:00 p.m.
Fireworks – 10:00 p.m.
For more information visit nakusparrowlakes.com.

Grand Forks:
City Park
Canada day celebrations – all day

Peachland:
50+ Centre
Pancake breakfast – 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.
Heritage Park
Chalk art project – all day
Magician Ali K. Zam – 11:00 – 11:45 a.m.
O Canada ceremony – 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Beach Avenue
Parade – 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Day Wharf Area
Fireworks – 10:30 p.m.
For more Canada day events in Peachland, visit peachland.ca.
