Interior B.C. celebrates Canada Day

Canada’s 152nd birthday is fast approaching.

Here’s a list of celebrations going on in the interior:

Kelowna:

• Prospera Place

Official Canada Day Ceremonies

Happy birthday Canada cake service – 1:00 p.m.

46th annual Kelowna Folkfest – 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

3rd annual Canada Day concert – Kelowna City Band

• Waterfront Park

Taste of Canada – food fair featuring over 18 vendors





Made in Canada Marketplace – showcasing Canadian arts and craftsCanada Day Bazaar – unique, local vendorsCommunity groups displayCanada Day at the Kelowna Art GalleryPrimera Projects Kid’s Zone – 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.Century 21 Canada Day Fireworks – 10:30 p.m.

• Jim Stuart Park

Coast Capital Savings Fun Zone – 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Visit festivalskelowna.com for more information on Kelowna’s Canada Day celebrations.

West Kelowna:

• Westside Daze

Jim Wilson – 12:30 to 1:10 p.m.

Smitten Duo – 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Okanagan town crier introducing VIP’s, O Canada with Scott Burg, Celebrate Canada cake cutting – 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Boy Named Sue – 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.

Sista B – 5:15 to 6:00 p.m.

Leif David, magician – 6:00 to 6:45 p.m.

Soul FX – 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Visit westsidedaze.com for more information on West Kelowna’s Canada Day celebrations.

Vernon:

• Polson Park

Dogopogo dog agility demonstration – 10:00 a.m.

O Canada 12:15 p.m.

Cake cutting ceremony and aircraft flyover – 12:30 p.m.

Kids bike parade – 12:30 p.m.

• Kin Beach

Fireworks – 10:30 p.m. (will move to 11 p.m. if conditions are too windy)

Penticton:

• Gyro Park

Canada day celebrations – 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Visit penticton.ca for more information.

Salmon Arm:

• Salmon Arm North Fairgrounds

Canada day children’s festival with 50 cent carnival games, one free ticket per child (plus a bonus if they’re wearing red), prizes and a free play area – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

• Canoe Beach

Fireworks – approx. 10:00 p.m.

Osoyoos:

• Downtown

Pancake breakfast – 7:30 a.m.

Cherry fiesta parade with floats, dancers, a water fight and more – 11:00 a.m.

Live entertainment, children’s activities, food trucks, beer garden, pie eating and pit spit contests – throughout day

Fireworks, the largest display in Western Canada – approx. 10:00 p.m.

Lake Country:

• Swallwell Park

Kids activities, model car races on gravity race track, stage performances – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Visit tourismkelowna.com for more on Lake Country’s Canada day celebrations.

Oliver:

• Oliver Parks and Recreation

Free pancake breakfast, Canadian themed activities, bouncy castles, face painting and more – 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Visit Oliver Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page for more information.

Revelstoke:

• QE Park

Bocce – 10:00 a.m.

Kids’ bicycle parade contest – 11:00 a.m.

Parade (through downtown) – 12:00 p.m.

Ceremony, flag raising and cake cutting – 1:00 p.m.

Kids fun zone – 1:00 p.m.

Bingo draw – 1:00 p.m.

Beer garden – 1:00 p.m.

Live music with the Timebenders – 2:00 p.m.

Visit revelstoke.ca for the complete listing of Canada day events.

Armstrong:

• Pancake breakfast – 8:00 to 10:30 a.m.

Welcome tent opens – 10:00 a.m.

Canada day colour party procession – 10:50 a.m.

Welcome and opening ceremonies at gazebo including national anthem, citizen of the year introduction, MP Mel Arnold, May Chris Pieper and singing of O Canada – 11:00 a.m.

Valley First Armstrong Canada day cake – 11:45 a.m.

Concessions open, free family fun zone, live entertainment and wagon rides – 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Closing ceremonies – 4:00 p.m.

Sunset Celebration in the Park including live music, entertainment and Mrs. Doubtfire on the big screen – 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit aschamber.com.

Enderby:

• Belvedere Street

Canada day parade – 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Nakusp/Arrow Lakes:

• Fire hall

Pancake breakfast – 7:00 to 10:00 a.m.

• Broadway Street

Parade, caboose and plow tours – 11:00 a.m.

Opening ceremonies and cake cutting – 12:00 p.m.

Beer garden and bocce – 2:00 p.m.

Fireworks – 10:00 p.m.

For more information visit nakusparrowlakes.com.

Grand Forks:

• City Park

Canada day celebrations – all day

Peachland:

• 50+ Centre

Pancake breakfast – 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

• Heritage Park

Chalk art project – all day

Magician Ali K. Zam – 11:00 – 11:45 a.m.

O Canada ceremony – 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.

• Beach Avenue

Parade – 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

• Day Wharf Area

Fireworks – 10:30 p.m.

For more Canada day events in Peachland, visit peachland.ca.