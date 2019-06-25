Police searching for suspect after woman allegedly sexually assaulted near Jane and Finch

Toronto police have released an image of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault Monday evening.

Police said just before 7:30 p.m., a 30-year-old woman was exercising on a path in the area of Tobermory Drive and Finch Avenue, near Jane and Finch.

Investigators said a man began speaking to the woman when he allegedly grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the suspect then fled the area and the woman contacted police.

Officers released an image of a male suspect Tuesday evening in the hope that someone will recognize him.

He is described as being in his mid-20s, approximately five feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build and a black goatee. Police said he was wearing green, black and white Nike basketball shoes, dark pants, a blue hoodie with a grey T-shirt and a blue baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

