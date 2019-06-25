‘I want to make one last call to my mother’: officer heard at standoff where man died

Day two of the inquest into Saskatoon police actions in the death of Joshua Megeney started on Tuesday with the officer who is believed to have shot the bullet that killed the Alberta man.

The 28-year-old was found dead in a home on Avenue Q North following a seven-hour standoff in October 2016.

Const. Jesse Jackson said he only had a matter of a second to decide whether he was going to fire his weapon.

He said officers were able to clear the house and determined Megeney barricaded himself in a bedroom on the top floor of the home.

Jackson said officers called out to him, but only heard muffled responses.

Shortly after battering the door open about 12 inches wide, Jackson said he saw a man holding a rifle at the top of the stairs.

He said he heard the man say, “I want to make one last call to my mother,” before he started to aim the gun at police.

Jackson said that’s when Const. Blake Atkinson fired two rounds.

He said Megeney ducked and then looked like he was aiming at police again.

Jackson said that’s when he shot and the figure disappeared.

Atkinson also took the stand this afternoon, confirming the same course of events as Jackson.

Sgt. Ken Kane was the team leader at the call and is expected to take the stand on Wednesday.

A six-person jury will determine the medical cause and manner of death for Megeney.

The jury can also make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.