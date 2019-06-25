London International Airport announces direct Swoop flights to Las Vegas, Orlando, Cancun

Canadian snowbirds will have some new direct flights at their disposal starting this fall.

The London International Airport has announced Swoop will offer travellers non-stop flights to Las Vegas, Orlando and Cancun.

READ MORE: Swoop flying out of London to three Canadian cities for as low as $139

The airport made the announcement Tuesday morning. The direct flights will begin October 3 and run until April 25, 2020. Travellers will be able to begin purchasing tickets to the new destinations immediately.

Swoop began service at the London airport earlier this year, with flights to Abbotsford, Edmonton and Halifax.

“We’ve gone off to a great start. It’s changed the dynamics of the airport considerably,” said Mike Seabrook, the airport’s CEO.

“We’re up 30, 40 per cent in traffic month over month and our busiest months — July and August — are still to come. WestJet adds another Calgary flight and yesterday, WestJet started Montreal service. This summer, this terminal building, this airport is going to be 50, 60, 70 per cent busier on a daily basis and the mood of the place these days is pretty good.”

READ MORE: London International Airport traffic soars to new record in 2018

Despite the increased traffic, Seabrook says there haven’t been any serious impacts to the building, the queues through security, or parking thanks to the staggered nature of the schedule.

“So far — knock on wood — it’s gone well. We’re asking people and monitoring our customer service down there and no complaints,” he explained.

“When you compare ourselves to the alternatives of Toronto and Detroit and some of the congestion issues and confusion that those large international airports have, even with something a little less than optimal, it’s still better than the alternative and we’ve had no problems. It’s been really good.”

The new flights from Swoop will cost between $139 CAD and $179 CAD for a one-way ticket, including taxes, fees, and charges. Flights to Las Vegas will run Thursday and Sunday, flights to Orlando will run Wednesday and Saturday, and flights to Cancun will run Thursday and Saturday.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Devon Peacock.

WATCH: (2017) WestJet ‘Swoops’ into ultra-low cost carrier air space