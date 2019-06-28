Kim Smith: Our most popular stories for families

The past ten months filing in on Family Matters have been a change of pace from covering daily news, but hosting the segment for TV and radio has been a welcoming and rewarding experience.

Before heading on maternity leave with baby number two, I wanted share what stories resonated most with our viewers and reveal some of my own takeaways.

READ MORE: Surrogacy delivery leaves Alberta family feeling like they weren’t parents

While we’ve covered stories from pregnancy and parenting, to divorce, aging, and even genetic testing, of all the stories we’ve covered since September, our two most popular stories, according to the number of online page views, both relate to surrogacy.

READ MORE: Alberta man becomes single dad by choice after 8-year surrogacy journey

Our most popular story was about an Alberta man who became a single dad by choice after an eight-year surrogacy journey. Our second most popular story was about a surrogacy delivery that left an Alberta family feeling like they weren’t parents.

Stories about pregnancy, infertility and babies dominated our top views, including new Canadian pregnancy guidelines, highly sensitive children, and an Alberta mom frustrated that her breastfeeding baby needed a paid ticket for a show.

READ MORE: New Canadian pregnancy guideline shows exercise cuts odds of major complications by 40%,

One of my own biggest takeaways is that so many of our friends, colleagues, and people in the community are struggling to conceive a baby. The lengths that some people endure to have a child is heartbreaking, but sometimes inspiring.

READ MORE: What does it mean if your child is considered ‘highly sensitive’?

One story that stands out was about an Edmonton woman who pumped and donated her breast milk for three months following the loss of her baby at 20.5 weeks. She and her husband had been trying for five years to conceive. At the time of the interview, I was early into my own pregnancy and speaking to Stephanie Murphy reinforced how fortunate I am.

Another story I found inspiring was about an Alberta woman with five kids who transitioned to a man. The way the kids reacted to their parents telling them ‘mom feels more like a dad’ shows the acceptance of children.

READ MORE: Alberta mom frustrated her breastfeeding infant needed paid ticket for show.

I’ve also realized that most parents are struggling privately with some sort of an issue.

For example, we asked people on Facebook whether any parent had a child who was considered ‘highly sensitive’ and the response was overwhelming. Many parents reached out privately to say our coverage of the topic helped them realize they weren’t alone. We had a similar response to a story about kids stumbling onto pornography online.

Since taking over in September, I’ve been fortunate to help share some incredibly raw and heartbreaking stories. Thank you to everyone for your support.

Erin Chalmers will be taking over Family Matters for the summer before Laurel Gregory returns in September. Keep in touch!

Top ten Family Matters stories based on page views

Want more ways to keep up to date? Check out the “Family Matters” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Family Matters” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Family Matters page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for “Family Matters” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Family Matters page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.